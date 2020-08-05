Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) A big tree collapsed on the police check-post at the main gate of `Mantralaya', the administrative headquarters of the Maharashtra government in south Mumbai, as rain lashed the city, an official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident but two vehicles parked outside the check-post were damaged, the police official said.

Also Read | Goa COVID-19 Rules: All Passengers Arriving in State to Remain in 14-Day Home Isolation or Paid Quarantine.

Renovation work was undergoing in the post, he added.

Another tree collapsed outside the `garden gate' of Mantralaya, he said, adding nobody was injured in that incident too.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: DGP Dilbag Singh Sanctions Scholarships to 38 Children of Martyrs Who Laid Their Lives in Terrorist Related Incidents.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)