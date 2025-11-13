New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Tri-Services Exercise (TSE-2025) "Trishul" successfully culminated, which was conducted by the Indian Navy as the lead service jointly with the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, across the creek and desert sectors of Rajasthan and Gujarat, a press release said.

TSE-2025 was led by the Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy, along with the Southern Command of the Indian Army and the South Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force as the principal participating formations.

The exercise featured large-scale operations across the creek and desert sectors of Rajasthan and Gujarat, and the maritime domain, including amphibious operations in the North Arabian Sea. The Indian Coast Guard, Border Security Force, and other central agencies also participated in the exercise, reinforcing inter-agency coordination and integrated operations.

The major focus of the exercise was to enhance synergy between the armed forces, and validate and synchronise multi-domain integrated operational procedures across the three Services, enabling joint effect-based operations. Key objectives included enhancing interoperability of platforms and infrastructure, strengthening the integration of networks across Services, and advancing jointness in operations.

The exercise also validated joint Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) procedures, Electronic Warfare (EW) and Cyber Warfare plans. The exercise included Indian Navy carrier operations conducted jointly with shore-based assets of the Indian Air Force to facilitate the exchange of best practices and the validation of joint SOPs for air operations.

Exercise Trishul highlighted the effective employment of indigenous systems and absorption of the tenets of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Additionally, it focused on the refinement of procedures and techniques tailored to address emerging threats and the evolving character of contemporary and future warfare.

The successful conduct of Tri-Services Exercise-2025 has underscored the collective resolve of the Indian Armed Forces to operate in a fully integrated manner, thereby enhancing joint operational readiness and national security preparedness. (ANI)

