Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar) [India], April 6 (ANI): Shatrujeet Brigade of the Indian Army participated in a major multi-domain exercise with the tri-services Andaman Nicobar Command (ANC) to rehearse its rapid reaction capabilities on the strategically located Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The high-voltage exercise carried out in conjunction with the Indian Air Force and India Navy tested the joint manship and interoperability among special forces of tri-services while reacting to different plans and contingencies in realistic tactical settings.

The Paratroopers took off from Uttar Pradesh's Agra and landed with surgical precision on a remote island from the C130 J super Hercules aircraft of IAF during the early hours of Wednesday.

The exercise also witnessed the validation and employment of specialised equipment, combat free fall jumps and ground-based manoeuvres.

The 50th Parachute Brigade is a brigade-sized formation of the Indian Army with its main force formed of battalions of the Parachute Regiment.

The Parachute Regiment, colloquially known as the Paras, is an airborne infantry regiment of the Indian Army.

The Brigade consists of Airborne Battalions, Artillery Batteries, a Para field hospital, Signal and Engineers section.

These Paratroopers are trained to conduct a variety of missions, from prevention and pre-emption tasks to multifaceted, high-intensity combat fighting. These soldiers epitomize professionalism, resilience, discipline, adaptability, bravery and self-sufficiency. (ANI)

