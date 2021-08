Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 24 (ANI): Tribal 5th schedule district working committee member K Govinda Rao demanded that the tribal villagers of Neredubandha village on Monday sought the intervention of the District Collector for the issue of Aadhaar cards and birth certificates for their children.

Rao in a video message said, "We demand the recognition of Neredubanda as a village and to register in the government records so that the villagers can avail government schemes and children can enroll in schools."

"Children are not going to schools because they do not hold Aadhar cards or birth certificates. We have approached Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) and government officials several times for the issue of Aadhar cards," alleged the Tribals.

"There is no Anganwadi centre or a government hospital facility near the village. Even there is no electricity power in this village," said Govind. (ANI)

