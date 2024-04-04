Sipahijala (Tripura) [India], April 4 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Tripura and BJP candidate from West Tripura Parliamentary constituency Biplab Kumar Deb led a massive roadshow at Bishalgarh subdivision under Sepahijala district on Thursday as a part of his poll campaign.

Thousands of BJP supporters took to the streets with party flags waving high and slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai reaching the highest crescendo. In his brief address, Deb countered opposition party leaders who called him politically immature.

He urged the party to exercise their adult franchise in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and strengthen BJP's presence all over the state. He also predicted a landslide lead for the saffron party from Bishalgarh and other assembly segments under West Tripura parliamentary constituency.

Speaking exclusively to ANI followed by the rally, Deb termed the roadshow, a historic political event in the history of Bishalgarh. He hailed local MLA and BJP youth wing state president Sushanta Deb for being instrumental in the success of the rally.

"So far, I know this is the biggest ever road show that has happened here in Bishalgarh. The spontaneous support that we have received from the masses is the biggest achievement for us. The crowd gathered at the rally conveyed the message that the voting in favour of the PM from Bishalgarh would be a landslide. The people of Bishalgarh want to see Modi ji as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive term," Deb told ANI.

On being asked about his rival candidate who once served as an MLA in BJP, Deb said, "He had been in many political parties. He is only remembered as an ex-MLA of BJP but the fact is he had served in the party of Mamata Di. He was part of a new party as well. Nobody can predict their movement. In reality, they are communists."

The senior BJP leader also accused the Congress of having a tacit understanding with the CPIM which paved the way for CPIM's uninterrupted 25-year rule.

"Their real face is revealed before the public today. For these people, communists could have a free run for 25 years in a row. Before that, the Left was in power for 10 years. The Left could thrive because of their blessings. This is how they ruined the future of Tripura. They don't have any vision for Tripura. The only thing they want is to become MLA and enjoy the perks of holding a public office. The voters of Tripura already know them and this is why for two consecutive terms BJP formed governments in Tripura," Deb told ANI.

It is worth noting here that the rally saw a huge footfall of the minority voters indicating BJP's expansion of footprints in the Left strongholds as well.

Speaking on the issue, BJP youth wing president and MLA from Bishalgarh assembly constituency Sushanta Deb said, people of minority community have sided with BJP from the very beginning.

"In our constituency, 37 per cent of the voters belong to the minority community. Despite that BJP has won the seat with a comfortable margin. People belonging to all sections are with BJP here," Deb told ANI. (ANI)

