New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said that the development of the state's communication system has created a lot of investment potential, and therefore, more emphasis should be placed on promotion to attract investors.

"Investors need to be attracted to establish rubber, pineapple, and bamboo-based industries in the state. Therefore, more emphasis should be placed on promotion to attract investors," said CM Saha.

CM Saha said in the preparatory meeting of the High-Level Task Force of the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (MDoNER) to promote investment in North East India in the Secretariat.

In the meeting, CM Saha said that there is a lot of investment potential in various sectors in the state.

"In this regard, each department has to work by adopting a plan. The state government has laid emphasis on ease of doing business, including land reforms, to provide facilities to investors. There is bright potential for investment in the tourism sector in the state. Emphasis should be placed on promotion and expansion for investment in the tourism sector. In addition, all the opportunities available for investment in the state should be brought to the attention of investors. Recently, the state government has signed MoUs with several investment agencies. Although the MoU has been signed with the investment agency, importance should be attached to its implementation," he said.

In the meeting, Chief Secretary JK Sinha, Secretary of the Good Governance Department Kiran Gitte, and secretaries of various departments were present.

It is to be noted that the decision to form this high-level task force was taken in the 72nd plenary meeting of the North Eastern Council (NEC) held in Agartala on December 21, 2024.

The Chief Minister is the convener of this task force. This task force will prepare a roadmap to promote investment in the North Eastern region and submit it to the concerned ministry.

The roadmap includes investment among the North Eastern states, infrastructure assessment, establishing the North Eastern region as a preferred investment destination for sectors like agriculture, tourism, logistics, IT, and renewable energy, along with an emphasis on the PPP model. (ANI)

