Agartala, Jan 20 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday performed 'bhumi puja' for the first ever drug de-addiction centre in the state in Sepahijala district.

The drug de-addiction centre at Bishramganj in Sepahijala district will have all modern facilities from a swimming pool to a yoga centre to medical centre for proper rehabilitation of drug-addicted persons.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 121.90 crore out of which the Ministry of Development for North Eastern Region (DoNER) will give Rs 86.12 crore under the PM Divine scheme while the rest will be contributed by the state government.

Speaking after the 'bhumi puja', the chief minister said his government has been trying to make Tripura a drug-free state by adopting zero tolerance to the drug menace.

"Drug addiction is a social disease. The law enforcement agencies are taking all efforts to stop the drug abuse. Society also must play its role to get rid of the problem," he said.

Saha said the drug de-addiction centre at Bishramganj in Sepahijala district will also act as a referral de-addiction centre.

The CM refuted the opposition's charge that joblessness has been driving the youth towards drug addiction and said the BJP government has filled up 13,000 jobs in various departments since 2018 apart from outsourcing and Daily Rated Workers (DRW).

