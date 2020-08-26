Agartala, Aug 26 (PTI) In order to keep COVID-19 patients "mentally strong", the Tripura government has started distributing books written by Swami Vivekananda to them, officials said on Wednesday.

Books penned by other writers on the ideology of the monk were also handed over to hospital authorities here.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday handed over copies of selected 22 books to the superintendants of Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and Agartala Medical College (AMC) and asked them to distribute the books to interested COVID-19 patients.

The chief minister wrote on his Facebook page, "To keep the COVID 19 patients motivated and mentally strong, we have decided to distribute books written on Swami Vivekananda to every COVID patient so that they can read these books and get inspired by his thoughts".

"Strength is life, weakness is death," he said.

The books include Swamijir Upadesh, My India: The India Eternal', 'Swami ji o tar bani, Vivekananda of Yuba Samaj among others.

"This is the idea of the chief minister to relieve patients from depression. These books would be distributed to all hospital and COVID care centres in the state," an official in the Chief Ministers office said. Meanwhile, the council of ministers reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state and stressed on better management, increasing the number of tests and creating more infrastructure in hospitals.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has directed officials of the state's COVID-19 core committee to ramp up sample testing, and appealed to people to cooperate with the government in its fight against the disease.

