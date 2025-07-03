India News | Tripura's Road Accidents Below National Average,urges Strict Vigil on Driving Licence: CM Saha

Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 3 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha stated that the statistics show the number of deaths and injuries in road accidents in the state is much lower than the national average and emphasised reducing the number further.

He said efforts should be made to ensure that accidents do not occur due to carelessness and that both the central and state governments are working together to prevent road accidents.

"Everyone should be more vigilant to prevent road accidents. Compared to the national average, fewer people die in road accidents in Tripura. The Traffic and Transport Department should keep a strict vigil on the validity of driving licences of vehicle drivers. For safety reasons, it should be mandatory for both drivers and pillion riders of two-wheelers to wear helmets," said CM Saha.

The Tripura CM said this after flagging off 16 Basic Life Support ambulances and virtually launching VLT (Vehicle Location Tracking) and MT (Monitoring System) organised by the Transport Department at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala on Wednesday. The programme was a part of the ongoing road safety initiative.

He said on the occasion that the Transport Department's responsibilities go beyond registering vehicles, issuing licences, and renewing documents.

"With the dedicated efforts of the Transport Minister, the department is undertaking several innovative activities for road safety. Earlier, the Transport Department had introduced interceptor vehicles. Today, 16 Basic Life Support Ambulances have been provided--eight will be operated under the supervision of the Fire Service Department, and the remaining eight will function under the supervision of different police stations. These ambulances will be deployed in accident-prone areas along the national highways. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also laid special emphasis on reducing road accidents across the country. Under his guidance, the state government is working to prevent accidents," he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted the crucial role played by fire brigade personnel after an accident.

"In most cases, the main responsibility of taking injured patients to the hospital lies with them. In this context, the inclusion of Basic Life Support Ambulances will strengthen the system, enabling the injured to receive first aid en route. Therefore, this initiative by the Transport Department is highly commendable. Someone may lose their life in an accident, while another may become permanently disabled. The loss of a life in an accident is not only a personal tragedy for the family but also a loss to the state and the country," said CM Saha.

He reiterated that while Tripura's accident statistics are better than the national average, the state must aim to reduce the numbers further.

"This needs to be improved even more. Every effort should be made to prevent accidents caused by carelessness. Both the central and state governments are working together in this direction," he added.

CM Saha also stressed the importance of wearing helmets for two-wheeler riders and pillion riders.

"Helmets should not be worn just to avoid fines by the police but to save one's own life. Head injuries can be prevented only by wearing a helmet," he noted.

Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumder, Director General Anurag, Transport Department Secretary U.K. Chakma, Joint Commissioner Subrata Chowdhury, and other officials were present as distinguished guests on the occasion. (ANI)

