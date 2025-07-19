Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): Triumala Tirupati Devasthanam on Saturday suspended four employees for allegedly following a non-Hindu faith, citing violation of institutional code.

The employees were reportedly following the Christian faith, which violates the code of conduct expected from staff working in a Hindu religious institution, TTD said in a statement on X.

"Following a vigilance report and review of supporting evidence, disciplinary action was taken as per rules, leading to their immediate suspension," TTD said on X.

According to the TTD, the suspended employees are B. Elizer, Deputy Executive Engineer (Quality Control), S. Rosi, Staff Nurse, BIRD Hospital, M. Premavathi, Grade 1 Pharmacist, BIRD Hospital, and Dr. G. Asunta, SV Ayurvedic Pharmacy.

Earlier, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar raised strong objections to the employment of non-Hindus in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) during his visit to Tirumala on his birthday on Friday.

Addressing the media after offering prayers at the Lord Venkateswara temple, he questioned, "How can non-Hindus be given jobs in TTD?" Why are they still being retained even after changes in governments and administrations? What action is being taken when over a thousand non-Hindus are employed in TTD? They must be removed from their positions immediately."

"TTD should allocate funds to support temples, especially those that are unable to afford even the basic rituals like dhupa-deepa-naivedyam, " he said, stating that it was unacceptable that non-Hindus are currently working in TTD despite lacking belief in Hinduism or the deity.

"Would mosques or churches ever employ a Hindu wearing a bottu (sacred mark on the forehead)? No, they wouldn't. So why are non-Hindus being given jobs in TTD? Continuing this practice, even after changes in government, is not right. I strongly demand their immediate removal," he said, demanding their immediate removal.

Sanjay asserted, "Tirumala belongs to Hindus. If non-Hindus or foreigners want to visit the deity, a faith declaration is mandatory. Unfortunately, over a thousand non-Hindus are working in TTD, many of whom do not believe in Hinduism or the deity. Why are such people being employed and retained?" (ANI)

