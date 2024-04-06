Kottayam (Kerala), Apr 6 (PTI) The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Saturday found itself embroiled in internal turmoil with the resignation of its Kottayam district chairman, citing mistreatment by a prominent MLA.

UDF district chairman Saji Manjakadambil stepped down from the post alleging that he was neglected and ignored from the party functions and was insulted.

Manjakadambil, a Kerala Congress (Joseph) faction leader, also tendered his resignation from the post of party's District President.

He alleged that KC (Joseph) faction MLA, Mons Joseph, has been targeting him and insulting him for some time.

"There are many instances. Lastly, during the submission of the nomination papers of the UDF candidate, I was neglected," Manjakadambil told the media.

The UDF has fielded senior politician Francis George, a KC(J) faction leader from the Kottayam Lok Sabha seat against LDF's sitting MP, Thomas Chazhikadan.

However, senior Congress leader and MLA, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan said the grand old party wants everyone to stand together and fight the polls.

"The issue was not before the UDF. But now that it has come to the forefront, we will see what we can do. This will not affect the prospects of the UDF. Even Manjakadambil does not want his resignation to affect the prospects of the UDF," Radhakrishnan said.

He expressed hope that the KC(Joseph), an ally of the UDF, will settle the matter amicably.

The Lok Sabha elections in Kerala will be held on April 26 and the results will be out on June 4.

