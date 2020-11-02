Thane, Nov 2 (PTI) Two people were arrested in Bhiwandi in Thane district for allegedly transporting beef to Mumbai for sale, police said on Monday.

A truck was intercepted in the early hours of Sunday on Bhiwandi bypass and 1,100 kilograms of beef valued at Rs 1.32 lakh was found in it, an official said.

Abuzar Shaikh and Anwar Pathan were placed under arrest, he said.

