Kolkata, Dec 8 (PTI) A two-day IG-level conference between the BSF and the BGB will begin here on Wednesday, where officials would discuss multiple issues related to boundary management.

According to a BSF-issued press statement, its seven- member team, led by IG-South Bengal frontier Ashwini Kumar Singh, would hold interactions with a Border Guarding Force (BGB) delegation, headed by Md Zakir Hossain, Additional Director General, South West Region-Jessore area, Bangladesh.

Also Read | Meenakshi Lekhi Reacts to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s House Arrest Claim, Says ‘He is Excellent at Drama’.

"The BSF and the BGB (will) hold meetings at various levels to discuss matters related to border management as well as matters of mutual interest," the statement said.

Several issues such as joint efforts against trans- border crime, concurrence in connection with pending development works, measures to check illegal cross-border movement, will be taken up for discussion, the Border Security Force (BSF) said in the statement.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Govt's Mor Zameen Mor Makan Scheme: Turning Dreams Into Reality.

Both sides will also discuss coordinated border management plan, which includes simultaneous coordinated day and night patrols, sharing of intelligence, identification of vulnerable areas and conduct of other activities which can go a long way in enhancing confidence-building between both the border guarding forces, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)