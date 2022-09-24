Srinagar, Sep 24 (PTI) A two-day regional conference on contemporary judicial developments and strengthening justice through law and technology commenced here on Saturday.

The conference at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre was inaugurated by Supreme Court judge Justice A S Oka in the presence of Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, an official spokesman said.

The regional conference is being organised by the National Judicial Academy, Bhopal and hosted by the High Court of J-K and Ladakh and the Jammu and Kashmir Judicial Academy, he said.

The inaugural session was also attended by several judges of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh high courts and judicial officers, the spokesman said.

In his inaugural address, Justice Oka said the members of the judiciary are answerable to the common people.

He impressed upon the judges to ensure that they function in a transparent way and advised them to be accept constructive criticism for ensuring productivity and efficiency.

In his welcome address, Justice Mithal said, "To rise to the practically achievable heights, it is requisite that we make progress by leaps and bounds."

"It would be possible to do so only if we all join our heads together, put our best foot forward and devote our time and energy," he said.

Justice Mithal also stressed the need to apply technological advancements in earnest and reap its dividends.

On the occasion, a newsletter was released which highlighted the accomplishments and endeavours of the High Court of J-K and Ladakh and all institutions under its umbrella for the period January 2021 to August 2022.

The first day of the two-day north zone regional conference witnessed three technical sessions.

