Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 20 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested two sanitary field assistants of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), for demanding and accepting a bribe, the ACB said in a release on Wednesday.

According to the release, the arrested AO-1, Md. Saleem Khan demanded Rs 60,000 and accepted a bribe of Rs 25,000 for showing official favour, i.e., "not to impose a fine on the coffee shop of the complainant." The bribe was demanded from the complainant through AO-2 G Ramesh.

Also Read | 'Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam' Campaign in Guyana: PM Narendra Modi and Guyana's President Irfaan Ali Plant Saplings To Spread Afforestation Awareness (See Pics).

The bribe amount was recovered from the AO-2 at his instance. Both hand fingers of the AO-2 and the contact portion, i.e., the left side front pocket of the AO-2's trousers, yielded a positive result in the chemical test, the ACB said in its release.

Both the accused officers were produced before the Special Judge for Special Police Establishment (SPE) and ACB cases court at Nampally, Hyderabad.

Also Read | CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2025: CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Examination Time Table Released, Check Full Schedule.

The case is under further investigation, it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)