Dholpur (Raj), Feb 6 (PTI) Two men died when a tractor trolley hit their motorcycle in this district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place late Saturday night in Bari Sadar police station area, they said.

The deceased were identified as Fauji (18) and Ballu (22), police said.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives after post-mortem on Sunday, police said, adding the case is being probed.

