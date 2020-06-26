Chandigarh, Jun 26 (PTI) Two more persons succumbed to coronavirus in Punjab on Friday, taking the death toll to 122, while 188 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 4,957.

One person died in Bathinda and another in Fatehgarh Sahib, as per the medical bulletin.

Punjab continues to see a surge in new coronavirus cases with 188 more people testing positive for the virus on Friday.

The state has witnessed 1,833 new cases since June 15.

Among the fresh cases detected on Friday, 67 were in Ludhiana, 31 in Patiala, 24 in Sangrur, 14 in Amritsar, 13 in Fazilka, 10 in Pathankot, nine in Gurdaspur, six each in Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali and Rupnagar and 2 in Ferozepur, as per bulletin.

Of them, four were foreign returnees, while 26 had travel history to other states, it stated.

Nine coronavirus patients were discharged from various hospitals after they recovered from the infection. A total of 3,201 people have been cured so far, as per bulletin.

There are 1,634 active cases in the state as of now.

Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 852 coronavirus cases. It is followed by 730 in Ludhiana, 668 in Jalandhar, 346 in Sangrur, 274 in Patiala, 234 in Mohali , 207 in Gurdaspur, 205 in Pathankot, 187 in Tarn Taran, 166 in Hoshiarpur, 126 in SBS Nagar, 125 in Muktsar, 107 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 101 each in Faridkot and Rupnagar, 92 in Moga, 90 in Fazilka, 88 in Ferozepur, 85 in Bathinda, 83 in Kapurthala, 46 in Barnala and 44 in Mansa, as per bulletin.

Six patients are critical and are on ventilator support, while 24 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 2,76,919 samples have been taken for testing so far, as per bulletin. PTI CHS VSD

