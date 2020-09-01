Jammu, Sep 1 (PTI) Two people were arrested here on Tuesday for assaulting and killing a person, police said.

They were identified as Satpal Singh, alias Vicky, and Karan Sharma, the police added.

A complaint was received from a Myanmar national living in Kiryana Talab Narwal area that he and two of his associates, Noor-Ul-Amin and Roni, were attacked by two people with bricks, leading to grievous injuries to one of them, they said.

The injured, Roni, died during treatment at GMC Jammu, the police said.

Acting on the complaint, a case of assualt and murder was registered in Bahu Fort police station, they said, adding special teams were formed to trace the accused.

