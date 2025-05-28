Varanasi, May 28: Two individuals working at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) laboratory have tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said on Wednesday. According to Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Sandeep Chaudhary, both individuals are employees of the laboratory at BHU and the two had recently travelled to other states, suggesting the possibility of infection during their journeys.

"At present, both individuals are in home isolation and recovering," Dr Chaudhary said. Health authorities have directed all government hospitals in the district to conduct testing of suspected COVID-19 cases. COVID-19 Cases in India: First Coronavirus Patient Reported in NCR; 55-Year-Old Woman Tests Positive in Noida.

Data related to potential cases must be reported on the Unified Disease Surveillance Platform (UDSP), the CMO said. "Samples collected from suspected cases will be sent to the BHU lab for testing," he added. After a prolonged lull, cases of COVID-19 have begun to surface in parts of India, prompting authorities to maintain surveillance and readiness.

