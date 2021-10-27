Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 27 (PTI) Leaders of the opposition Congress-led UDF and the BJP on Wednesday supported a protest organised by "the people's council" against the Kerala government's SilverLine project, alleging that it was being planned without conducting proper scientific studies and assessments.

Addressing a meeting in front of the state secretariat after a protest march organised by the council (comprising anti-project activists), Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan questioned the hurry on the part of the state government in pushing the project proposed to connect Kasaragod in north Kerala and southern Thiruvananthapuram with a high-speed rail line, which is expected to reduce travel time by around four hours.

He alleged that the state government was going ahead without conducting social, environmental and economic impact assessments.

BJP state president K Surendran said he suspects massive corruption was the motive behind the project.

"No matter how much pressure Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan puts on the Centre for this, it will not happen. This project is anti-poor", Surendran said, adding, the BJP is of the view that it should not be given approval.

Muslim League leader Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal said development projects should be implemented for the betterment of the lives of the people but pushing something aimed at helping the corporates is not good for the state.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today informed the state Assembly that the government has taken steps to alleviate the concerns of the people before acquiring land for the project.

In a written reply to questions raised by opposition MLAs, Vijayan said public hearings will be conducted to resolve the issues involved in executing it.

He said social impact assessment is being conducted in view of the notification issued by the district collectors for acquiring the land for the project. Although there was no need for carrying out Environment Impact Assessment, a quick EIA was conducted and now a comprehensive EIA is also being carried out currently, the CM said.

The opposition has claimed that the project was "unscientific and impractical" and will put a huge financial burden of around Rs 1.24 lakh crore on the state. It has alleged that the cost is expected to increase further in the coming years and the project will also result in eviction of around 20,000 families and shutting down of about 50,000 shops and small businesses.

The 532 kilometre stretch from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod has not yet received approval of the central government.

The project is also known as K-Rail, as it is a Joint Venture company of the State Government and Ministry of Railways for the Infrastructure Development of Railways in Kerala.

