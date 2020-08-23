By Joymala Bagchi

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): With India promoting Yoga under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the International Yoga Matalai project in Udhampur is ready with 90 per cent construction work in Mantalai village completed.

The project will help the locals in getting employments, especially the youths who wish to learn yoga as a medium of career. The Yoga project is expected to open a new horizon for the villagers.

With a built-in pyramid and an inverted pyramid structure, this international project is the biggest yoga centre of Jammu and Kashmir with stay-in facilities for visitors and learners.

Interestingly, it also features isolated meditation caves with the utmost natural beautiful surroundings.

Ram Kumar, a local resident said while speaking to ANI, "I am very happy that this project is about to complete as it helps us in getting employment. I hope our Union Territory receives more such projects so that employment scenario improves."

"We have told that we will get work, right now that is the best thing to happen with us. I am very hopeful," added Naseema Begum, another local.

Following the COVID-19 situation, the construction work under National Projects Construction Corporation (NPCC) which was scheduled to complete by November this year has been stretched to 2021 March. The cost of the project is Rs 9782.41 lakhs.

Till July 31, Rs 75.11 crore fund was released of which Rs 53.22 crore was utilised.

Dr Piyush Singla, District Commissioner, Udhampur said, "Mantalai is already famous as a major centre for yoga teaching. Dhirendra Brahmachari, who was the yoga teacher of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, established his camp in the area. Our focus is on the revival of this place and recreating it to an international standard. The area will serve as employment opportunities. The whole area is very enthusiastic about the project."

The yoga centre is part of a larger project integrated development of tourism facilities in Mantalai, Sudh Mahadev, and Patni top.

This project is expected to become popular in coming days as plans are there to attach this yoga centre in Udhampur to Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra, Jammu. (ANI)

