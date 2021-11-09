Dehradun, Nov 9 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on the 21st formation day of the state on Tuesday announced an increase in the pension to those who fought for its creation.

Addressing the main function held at the police lines here to mark the occasion, Dhami said the statehood agitationists who got a pension of Rs 3,100 will now get a pension of Rs 4,500 while those getting Rs 5,000 will get Rs 6,000.

He also announced setting up hostels for girls in all district headquarters and working women as per needs. One de-addiction centre too will be set up each in Dehradun and Haldwani, he said.

Highlighting steps taken by the Centre for the development of Uttarakhand over the last five years, the chief minister said it sanctioned development projects worth Rs 5,000 crore during the period.

Referring to the Chardham all-weather road and the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail link projects on which work is underway, he said they will revolutionise the job scenario in the state in coming years and rid the hills of the problem of migration by 2025.

The chief minister also thanked the Centre for giving its final clearance to the strategically important 155 km long Tanakpur-Bageshwar road project.

Apart from the road and rail projects, efforts have also been made to give a boost to air connectivity in the state, the chief minister said, citing the ongoing modernisation of the Jollygrant Airport and the proposed construction of a greenfield airport in Udham Singh Nagar district.

He also spoke of the redevelopment projects in Kedarnath and Badrinath besides a ropeway project linking the Sikh shrine of Hemkund Sahib.

Dhami said his government has drastically slashed the annual medical education fees to Rs 14,50,00 per annum and a one-time financial assistance of Rs 50,000 being given to those who had qualified for the civil services written exams to help them prepare for the interview.

He also said the students of classes 10 and 12 will be provided with tablets to make the access to online education easier for them.

Dhami said relief packages worth Rs 600 crore had been given to different sections of the people hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Describing Gairsain as something connected with the aspirations of people who fought for Uttarakhand's statehood, he said it was made the state's summer capital last year and now the state government is working on creating a suitable infrastructure there befitting a capital city.

The state formation day function began with Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh and Dhami reviewing a parade by police personnel.

Earlier, accompanied by Pradesh BJP president Madan Kaushik, Dhami visited the Shaheed Smarak in the district court premises and placed a wreath there to pay a tribute to the martyrs of the statehood agitation.

The chief minister also congratulated five distinguished people from Uttarakhand representing different fields, selected for this year's Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman on the state formation day.

Former Chief Minister N D Tiwari, famous author Ruskin Bond, noted environmentalist Anil Joshi, popular folk singer Narendra Singh Negi and mountaineer Bachendri Pal were selected for the award to be given to them on a date and time to be announced separately.

