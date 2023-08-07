Kotdwar, Aug 7 (PTI) A drone carrying blood samples from AIIMS, Rishikesh to Kotdwar base hospital crashed in a forest in Pauri district on Monday, an official said.

The drone was flown as part of an experiment to take essential medicines to the needy in remote areas, Chief Medical Superintendent of the base hospital Vijayesh Bhardwaj said.

It seems, the drone developed a technical snag and crashed in a forest in Kalal Ghati area before it could reach the base hospital, Bhardwaj said.

The exact cause will be known after examination of the drone and the crash site, he added.

The site of the crash is around 15 km from Kotdwar. The drone was capable of flying at a height of 400 ft and carrying a weight of 8 kg at a time, the official said.

