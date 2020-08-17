Dehradun, Aug 17 (PTI) Uttarakhand on Monday reported six more deaths due to COVID-19 and 319 fresh infections, the state health department said.

With this, the state's COVID-19 death toll has mounted to 158 and the infection tally reached 12,493.

Also Read | Fire Breaks Out Plant of Nandolia Organic Chemicals in Palghar, One Dead.

Four patients died at AIIMS Rishikesh and two at Haldwani's Sushila Tiwari Hospital, according to the state health department's medical bulletin. Haridwar district reported the highest number of 109 fresh cases, Uttarkashi 77, Rudraprayag 41, Udham Singh Nagar 38, Nainital 23, Tehri 15, Dehradun 10, Bageshwar three, and Pithoragarh, Champawat and Chamoli one each, the bulletin said.

So far, 8,485 people have recovered from the disease, it said.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Andhra Pradesh BJP Asks State Govt Not to Create Hurdles in Celebrations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)