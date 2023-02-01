New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The government has allocated Rs 92 crore to anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal in the Union Budget for 2023-24 to meet its establishment and construction related expenditures, a dip of over Rs 105 crore from the revised estimates of the current fiscal.

The Lokpal was given Rs 34 crore in 2022-23 which was revised to Rs 197.50 crore, according to the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.

A total of Rs 92 crore has been allocated for the next fiscal to meet its establishment and construction related expenditures, it said.

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) received Rs 44.46 crore from government's purse, a nominal increase of Rs 1 crore from the last budget.

The anti-corruption watchdog was allocated Rs 41.96 crore for 2022-23 which was increased to Rs 43.46 crore in revised estimates, as per the budget document for next fiscal.

The provision is for Secretariat expenditure of the CVC, it said.

