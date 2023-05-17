New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was apprised of the signing of the Project Collaboration Agreement between the Department of Health Research (DHR) and the World Health Organization (WHO) for promoting access to high quality affordable assistive technology mainly through fostering research, innovation and capacity building.

The Project Collaboration Agreement (PCA) was signed on October 10, 2022 by World Health Organization and on October 18, 2022 by the Department of Health Research (DHR).

According to the official statement, this collaboration aims to work towards drawing global attention toward access to assistive technology, fostering research and innovation and developing and disseminating appropriate training programmes. (ANI)

