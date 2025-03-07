Arakkonam (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 7 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the 56th Raising Day celebrations of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Arakkonam, Ranipet, on Friday. He participated as the event's Chief Guest, marking the force's contributions to national security.

Union Minister Amit Shah laid a wreath to pay tribute to the CISF personnel as part of the commemorations. The event was held with full ceremonial honours, highlighting the force's role in safeguarding critical infrastructure across the country.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai claimed on Thursday that over one lakh people across the state have supported the Bharatiya Janata Party's online campaign on the three-language policy.

In a post on X, Annamalai said that while Tamil Nadu CM spends his day spreading "Hallucinatory fears," BJP4TamilNadu wishes to constructively engage with our people and "break the disparity in education offered to Government school students in the state."

"As we speak, over one Lakh people across Tamil Nadu have overwhelmingly supported the online signature campaign through http://puthiyakalvi.in. Our hardworking cadres & leaders have commenced the door-to-door campaign in every district today despite your efforts to stop them," he added.

Attacking CM Stalin on the issue, Annamalai said, "Having realised that the Opposition to the three-language policy hasn't yielded support from the common people, Thiru MK Stalin has now jumped to the imaginary Hindi imposition."

The Tamil Nadu BJP Chief further claimed that Tamil language is not being taught compulsorily in the matriculation schools.

"Thiru MK Stalin, do you know that in the matriculation schools run by your partymen, Tamil is not even taught compulsorily and is a language of choice for children? You cannot fool people anymore, Thiru Stalin! MK Stalin, never forget that the 16th amendment of the Indian Constitution, popularly known as the Anti-Secession Bill, was introduced only to keep your party's secessionist ideas in check. It was passed by the party with whom you are in alliance today," Annamalai said.

"In his response to Minister Dharmendra Pradhan last September, your part-time School Education Minister said that Tamil Nadu is already implementing many aspects of NEP, and today, you call NEP 'Poiso' Do you really have any idea what is going on around you, Thiru MK Stalin?" he added. (ANI)

