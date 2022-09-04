Lalitpur (UP), Sep 4 (PTI) As many as 16 idols were stolen from an ancient Jain temple located in Paroli village under the Narhat police station area of ??Lalitpur district, officials said on Sunday.

Lalitpur Superintendent of Police Nikhil Pathak told PTI that 16 idols and their four umbrellas were stolen from the ancient Jain temple on Saturday night.

A case has been registered against unknown thieves and investigation has been started, Pathak said.

Apart from a team of Narhat police station, personnel from Special Operations Group (SOG) and surveillance teams have been pressed to recover the idols.

However, the SP declined to comment on the market value of the idols.

