Noida (UP), Dec 7 (PTI) Eighteen people, including seven women, have been arrested for alleged involvement in illegal sex trade in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said on Tuesday.

The racket was busted after the local police raided a spa centre located at the Jagat Farm market on Monday evening, according to officials.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said the raid was conducted by officials from the local Beta 2 police station.

"Seven women and 11 men involved in the illegal flesh trade have been arrested from the spa centre. An FIR has been registered against them and further proceedings are underway," Singh said.

Police have seized 18 mobile phones, two digital video recorders of CCTV, eight jewellery items of yellow-colour metal, some viagra tablets, among others, from the spot, officials said.

The FIR has been lodged under provisions of The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, they added.

