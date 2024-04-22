Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 22 (ANI): A fire broke out at the park in Noida Sector 50, on Monday an official said.

Fire tenders have reached the spot and are trying to douse the fire, the official said.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

