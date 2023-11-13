Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): A fire broke out at a coach of a Bihar-bound train, stationed at Bareilly Junction here in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Monday.

According to Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Chandra Mohan Sharma, the fire broke out at a general coach of Dibrugarh-Lalgarh Express.

Also Read | Assam Shocker: Woman Killed on Suspicion of Being a Witch in Kokrajhar District, One Arrested.

He said that one person was carrying firecrackers illegally which caught fire while he was smoking a cigarette.

"The blaze broke out in the S2 coach of Dibrugarh-Lalgarh Express. The passenger sitting on seats number 55 and 56 of this coach was carrying firecrackers illegally. The explosive material must have caught fire while he smoked a cigarette," the CFO said.

Also Read | Bull Attack in Uttar Pradesh: 87-Year-Old Man Dies After Attacked by Bull in Ballia.

"As soon as we recieved information we rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control using fire extinguishers," he said, adding that no casualties have been reported in the incident.

Meanwhile, a passenger sustained an injury on the head while he was running for his life during the incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)