Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): A fire broke out in two flats of a residential society in Greater Noida West on Thursday.

Five fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire.

According to the Fire Department, the fire has been brought under control and no casualties have been reported.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, a fire broke out at an incense stick manufacturing factory in the Kavi Nagar Industrial Area of Ghaziabad on Wednesday.

According to an official, no casualties in the incident have been reported.

On Tuesday, at least five people of a family were killed and four others sustained injuries after the LPG cylinders exploded in Uttar Pradesh's Kakori region.

Two cylinders exploded due to a short circuit at a house in Karokri's Hata Hazrat Saheb Kasba, causing injuries to a total of nine people. The deceased include three children," Lucknow police stated on Wednesday. According to the police, four people are still being treated at the hospital.

The fire was brought under control with the help of the local police force and fire brigade team. (ANI)

