Muzaffarnagar, Jul 19 (PTI) Upset over his wife leaving home, a 40-year-old man allegedly shot himself at his house in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Sonta village under Babri police station on Saturday night, they said.

Also Read | Nandita Haripal, Daughter of a Domestic Help and Tailor in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, Tops JAC Class 12 Examinations.

Balender Singh was upset as his wife had gone to her parents' house with their children after the couple had a heated argument a few days ago. He shot himself using a country-made pistol, the police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

Also Read | Body Found Near Waterlogged Minto Bridge in Delhi Amid Heavy Rainfall: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 19, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)