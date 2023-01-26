Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Nand Gopal Nandi was sentenced to 1-year imprisonment by a state court for attacking rival (Samajwadi Party) party workers during the 2014 election rally.

The case pertains to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections matter in which Nandi was booked for creating a ruckus during the election meeting in Muthiganj and was sentenced to imprisonment by the Special MP MLA Court of Prayagraj. Minister Nandi was accused of assaulting the female party worker of the Samajwadi Party, Revati Raman Singh in a public meeting.

At that time, Nand Gopal Nandi was contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Congress party, and his supporters created a stir in the public meeting and beat the SP supporters with sticks.

Minister Nandi has been convicted under two sections 147 and 323 of the Indian Penal Court (IPC) by the court. In section 147 of IPC he was sentenced to one-year jail and a fine of five thousand while in section 323 of IPC, he was sentenced to six months in jail and a fine of five thousand.

In case of non-payment of the fine, he will have to undergo separate imprisonment for ten days.

However, despite the announcement of the punishment, Minister Nandi's assembly membership will not go away because the membership is cancelled only if the punishment is 2 years or more.

Nandi, however, has been granted bail so he can file an appeal in the higher court. Nandi will not have to go to jail.

Meanwhile, UP Minister will now appeal in the High Court against the MP-MLA court verdict.

Nandi alleged that this was a false case registered against him by the SP govt. He also confirmed that his lawyers will approach the high court to seek relief. (ANI)

