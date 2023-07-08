Shahjahanpur (UP), Jul 8 (PTI) An accountant of a municipality office here has been arrested for posting a private video with a female colleague on social media, police said on Saturday.

The accountant, Gaffar, works at the Jalalabad Nagar Palika here, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said.

After the video uploaded by Gaffar went viral on social media on Friday, police registered a case in this regard and arrested him on Friday evening but released him on bail in the night, Bajpai said.

Meanwhile, Jalalabad Nagar Palika Chairman Shakeel Ahmed Khan said on being informed about the incident, he issued a notice to Gaffar and the female employee, seeking clarification.

