Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 8 (ANI): A child was killed and eight others sustained injuries after their school van was hit by a truck in the Bilhaur area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, an official said on Thursday.

According to the official, the injured are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Also Read | Kanpur: Seven of Family Sentenced to Life in 2017 Murder Case.

"A sad incident took place today in Kanpur's Bilhaur when a truck rammed into a school van, leading to the death of one child and leaving eight others injured. The injured, meanwhile, were shifted to a local hospital," said Rakesh Kumar Singh, District Magistrate, Kanpur.

"We have also formed an investigation committee to probe the suitability of the van," he added.

Also Read | Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project's 21-KM Tunnel, Terminus Work at Bandra Kurla Complex Proceeds Swiftly in Maharashtra.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)