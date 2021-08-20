Lucknow, Aug 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has filed a chargesheet against Muslim cleric Mohammad Umar Gautam and five other accused in an illegal religious conversion case.

The chargesheet was filed Thursday at a special court, designated to hear ATS investigated matters.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief at Loss of Lives in Road Accident in Maharashtra’s Buldhana, Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 2,00,000 to Next Kin of Deceased.

Besides Gautam, other chargesheeted accused are Mufti Qazi Jahangir Alam Qasmi, Irfan Sheikh alias Irfan Khan, Rahul alias Rahul Ahmad, Mannu yadav alias Abdul Mannan and Salahuddin Zainuddin Sheikh.

Investigating officer Anil kumar Vishwakarma booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.

Also Read | EPFO Adds 12.83 Lakh Net Subscribers in June 2021; Nearly 48% of Total Net Additions In Age Group Of 18-25 Years.

The ATS had nabbed ten accused in the case from different parts of the country.

While chargesheet has been filed against six accused, the ATS is still probing against others – Dr Faraj Shah, Prasad Kanware alias Adam alias Aadam, Asralan alias Bhupriya Vindo and Kausar Alam.

The FIR in the case was registered with ATS police station in Lucknow.

According to chargesheet, the accused had been running a racket to convert people to other religion illegally.

They allegedly incited religious feelings and converted deaf and dumb people into Islam.

According to police, they were receiving funds from foreign countries for the purpose.

In this way the accused have been disturbing religious balance in illegal manner, the chargesheet said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)