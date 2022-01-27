Mathura, January 27: Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah on Thursday held a door-to-door campaign as a part of a political programme in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura ahead of State Assembly elections.

Shah also addressed an 'Effective Voter Communication' programme in Mathura earlier today and drew a comparison of BJP with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP), and said that unlike them, BJP does not work for one caste or dynasty, "it works for entire society".

Also Read | VSolidus Hits Cryptocurrency Industry With a Bang.

"BJP is not the party for one caste but for the entire society," the Union Home Minister said.

He also thanked the people of the Braj region for always choosing lotus (BJP), "be it the elections of 2014 or 2017."

Also Read | Chinese Army Hands Over Missing Arunachal Pradesh Boy Miram Taron to Indian Army.

Prior to these programmes, the Home Minister also offered prayers at Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan city of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura today.

Shah's public engagements are significant as elections on 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases starting from February 10.

The second phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections will be held on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh and the last phase will be conducted on March 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)