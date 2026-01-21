Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police and administrative officials on Wednesday attached the house of Sharik Satha, identified as the mastermind behind the November 2024 Sambhal violence, following court orders.

A heavy police force and teams from the revenue department were deployed at the four-storey property, located in one of the most expensive areas of the city, to carry out the attachment. Tehsildar Dhirendra Kumar said, "As per the instructions of the Court, Sharik Satha's property will be attached... Teams of the revenue department and the police have been deployed... This property is located in one of the most expensive areas of the city... This building has four storeys, but only the floor owned by the absconding accused will be attached."

The action follows the violent clashes that erupted during a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on November 19, 2024. The survey, ordered by the court and part of a legal process following a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain, sought to determine whether the mosque was originally a temple.

Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh had earlier told ANI, "The survey was conducted between 7 am and 11 am, as per court directions. The process was initially peaceful with adequate police deployment. However, some people started stone-pelting, and the police dispersed them. Then, a larger mob of 2,000-3,000 people gathered and started stone-pelting again."

Three people were killed, and nearly two dozen, including policemen and senior officials, were injured during the clashes. Police had to use tear gas and appeal to the stone pelters to control the situation.

The recent attachment of Sharik Satha's property is part of continued measures to hold accountable those responsible for the violence and unrest during the mosque survey. Authorities have reiterated that all actions are being carried out under the directives of the court and in compliance with legal procedures. (ANI)

