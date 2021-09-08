Lucknow, Sep 7 (PTI) A case has been registered against the in-laws of the sister of Vishambhar Dayal, the private secretary to Urban Development Additional Chief Secretary Rajnish Dubey, and some policemen in connection with Dayal's death allegedly by suicide, police said Tuesday.

The case has been registered at Hussainganj police station in the state capital.

Dayal had shot himself in a temple on the eighth floor of Bapu Bhawan on August 30. He succumbed to injuries on September 3 at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital here.

Police said that based on a complaint lodged by his brother Omprakash, a case was registered under the IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide), the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the in-laws of Dayal's sister, the then SHO of Auras police station Hari Prasad Ahirwar, SI Tameejuddin and other policemen.

Omprakash also mentioned a land dispute in his complaint.

He said that SHO Ahirwar and others slapped a false case against Dayal and continuously harassed him since August 11, 2019 in the land dispute case with his relatives.

He alleged his brother ended his life owing to the “mental harassment” by the Unnao Police and the opposite party.

