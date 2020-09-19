Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 19 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested one Santosh Mishra in connection with an alleged scam in the state's animal husbandry department.

Mishra is reportedly the former state head of a TV news channel. According to the police, Mishra was arrested from near Lucknow late Friday night.

Also Read | Parliament’s Monsoon Session Likely to be Curtailed as Several MPs Test COVID-19 Positive: Reports.

According to the STF, nine others have also been arrested in connection with the scam.

The case in the matter was registered based on a complaint, received in June this year, that a man was duped of Rs 9.72 crores by a group of people who floated a fake tender in the name of the Uttar Pradesh animal husbandry department.

Also Read | 'Ghar Tak Fibre', 9 Highway Projects to Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in Poll-Bound Bihar on September 21.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)