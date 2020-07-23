Bulandshahr (UP), Jul 23 (PTI) Four persons were injured in stone pelting after a quarrel between two neighbouring families over rainwater entering their premises in a village in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, police said.

The incident happened in Chanderu village in Sikandrabad police station limits, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said the houses of Arif and Asif are adjacent to each other.

Arif's house is at a higher elevation than Asif's building. As a result, excess rainwater started entering Asif's place that led to a ruckus between the women of the two families. The occupants of Asif's house pelted stones at the other family in which four people suffered minor injuries.

Based on CCTV footage from the area, some suspects have been taken into custody, the SSP said.

