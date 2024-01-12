Pilibhit (UP), Jan 11 (PTI) A tiger was spotted on the outskirts of Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, officials said.

A video of the big cat walking on the Bisalpur road near Roop Pur Kripa village surfaced on social media.

Sub Divisional Officer, Social Forestry, Anjani Srivastava told PTI that the tiger which came very close to the city was from the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve.

There is a possibility that it lost its way, he added.

The area was cordoned off after the tiger was spotted in the evening.

Police officers along with a forest department team reached the area to prevent any wildlife-human conflict, Srivastava said.

Permission is awaited for further operation to rescue the tiger. The forest department and police teams are on alert, he said.

A crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of the tiger.

