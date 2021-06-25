Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 25 (ANI): With a target of planting 30 crore saplings in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government will celebrate Van Mahotsav (afforestation festival) from July 1 to July 7.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the authorities to ensure that the plantation drive is conducted successfully.

The authorities have been asked to plant saplings of medicinal plants like bael, amla, fig, Jamun, mulberry, tamarind, etc in each district.

The state government has been conducting such plantation drives for the past four years.

World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5. It offers a global platform for inspiring positive change in the environment. It also pushes individuals to think about what they consume from the ecosystem and gives them a chance to build a greener future. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)