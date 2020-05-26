India News | UP: Two New COVID-19 Cases in Shamli, Tally Stands at 10

Muzaffarnagar, May 26 (PTI) Two migrant workers, who had recently returned from Maharashtra, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, taking the total number of cases in the district to 10, officials said on Tuesday.

According to District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur, the two patients had been kept in a quarantine centre upon their arrival in the state and tested positive for the infection on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, a woman patient in the district has recovered from the disease as her second sample returned negative, Kaur said.

She has been sent home, the DM said, adding that of the 32 people diagnosed with the infection in the district, 22 have recovered while 10 are under treatment in COVID-19 hospitals.

