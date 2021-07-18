Bulandshahr (UP), Jul 18 (PTI) An 18-year-old man has gone missing after being booked for allegedly molesting an infant in Khurja Dehat area here on Sunday, police said.

Circle Officer of Khurja Suresh Kumar said a woman from Khurja Dehat area lodged a complaint in which she alleged that a youth living in her neighbourhood took her nine-month-old daughter on the pretext of getting some food.

Sometime later, locals heard the girl wailing and the child's family members suspected that the youth had hurt the girl. The teenager, though, had escaped from the place.

According to an initial inquiry, it has been found that the girl was molested by the youth. A medical report is still awaited.

A rape case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the missing accused.

