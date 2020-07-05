Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh on Sunday recorded 1,155 new COVID-19 cases and 12 fatalities.

Active COVID-19 cases in the state now stand at 8,161.

"Uttar Pradesh reported 1,155 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 8,161," said the State Health Department.

So far, 785 people have died in the state due to the illness.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has recorded 6,73,165 numbers of COVID-19 cases and 19,268 deaths. (ANI)

