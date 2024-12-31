Ayodhya/Mathura/Varanasi/Mirzapur, Dec 31 (PTI) As the New Year approaches, Uttar Pradesh's iconic religious destinations -- Ayodhya, Varanasi and Mathura -- are experiencing an overwhelming influx of devotees.

With enhanced security measures and detailed crowd management plans in place, these holy cities are prepared to accommodate the huge number of pilgrims flocking to temples and sacred sites for a spiritual start to 2025.

Also Read | Kolkata Metro Fare Hike: Commuters To Pay INR 10 Surcharge To Avail Special 'Last Train' of Metro From January 1.

Ayodhya is witnessing a massive surge in devotees ahead of the New Year, particularly with the newly consecrated Ram temple attracting thousands eager to seek blessings from Lord Ram.

The hotel accommodations in Ayodhya and nearby Faizabad are completely booked and the temple trust has extended the "darshan" hours to manage the expected crowd.

Also Read | Carbon Dioxide Leak in Jaipur: Gas Leakage at Ajmera Gas Plant in Vishwakarma Industrial Area Causes Panic, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

"We are ready to welcome the devotees and all our rooms have been reserved till January 15," said Ankit Mishra, owner of a hotel.

While the Hindu New Year is celebrated around March-April, many devotees opt to visit on the first day of the English calendar year for a glimpse of Ram Lalla.

"They wish to start the year with blessings from the deity," explained Ramakant Tiwari, a local priest.

This New Year marks the first since the Ram temple's consecration, making it a particularly significant occasion.

Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajkaran Nayyar confirmed robust security arrangements across key religious sites like the Ram temple, Hanumangarhi and Guptar Ghat.

Varanasi is also bracing for an unprecedented number of visitors this New Year.

To handle the influx, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple has banned "sparsh (touch) darshan" from December 31 to January 1. The visitors will be allowed to view the deity from a distance to avoid overcrowding.

The police have implemented extensive security measures, with 45 duty points across major locations, including Assi Ghat and Sankat Mochan Temple.

Kashi Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gaurav Bansal said the NDRF, Water Police and PAC teams have been deployed at key points.

With an estimated five to seven lakh visitors, the temple area has been divided into five sectors and 12 quick reaction teams are on standby to handle any emergency.

Mathura-Vrindavan is also seeing an enormous crowd of devotees. The temple authorities have urged the elderly, sick and children to avoid visiting during peak time.

"We advise the devotees to assess the crowd before visiting to prevent inconvenience," said Munish Sharma, the manager of Banke Bihari Temple.

The temple has implemented a strict one-way entry and exit system to prevent jostling.

To manage the influx, the security personnel have been increased and heavy vehicles have been banned from Vrindavan. E-rickshaws have been introduced to transport the visitors to the temples.

The police have set up barriers and deployed officers to ensure smooth movement and safety, with special parking arrangements for the visitors arriving from different routes.

The district administration in Mirzapur has made special arrangements to accommodate the expected influx of devotees at Maa Vindhyavasini Temple.

Vindhyachal Temple, revered as the Adi Shakti Peeth, holds immense spiritual significance.

According to local MLA Ratnakar Mishra, over four to five lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple on the first day of the new year.

The local administration, recognising the surge in numbers, has deployed additional security measures, including 14 Inspectors, 85 Sub Inspectors, 360 Constables, and specialized forces at the Ganga Ghats.

Extra parking arrangements and barriers have been set up to manage the crowd.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)