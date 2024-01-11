Dadri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): A 40-year-old man, Sukhpal, was shot dead by unknown assailants while riding his motorcycle near the Naraina roundabout in Dadri on Thursday morning, according to police.

Sukhpal, son of Harpal Singh and resident of Kasna Gautam Budh Nagar, was on his way to visit an acquaintance when he was shot.

Also Read | Ayodhya: Open Air Museum Resembling 'Ramayana Spiritual Forest' To Come Up on Sarayu River Bank, Tell Tales of Lord Ram's 14-Year Exile Peri.

According to the police, unknown assailants fired at him, causing fatal injuries.

After receiving the information, police rushed to the scene and immediately transported the injured Sukhpal to the nearest hospital.

Also Read | Mehbooba Mufti Road Mishap: PDP Chief Escapes Unhurt in Car Accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag; Driver Injured (See Pic).

However, doctors declared him dead upon his arrival.

Currently, an investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the attack and identify the perpetrators, said the police.

Panchnama proceedings are being conducted, and police are meticulously inspecting the crime scene.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and a dedicated team has been formed to expedite the arrest of the accused by thoroughly investigating all available leads, the police added.

Further investigations are underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)