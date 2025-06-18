New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

In a post on the official account X, the President of India stated, "Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Adityanath held a Janta Darshan at the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur. The Chief Minister listened to the grievances and demands of those gathered to meet him.

After being elected as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath frequently conducts the 'Janata Darshan' programme. He started the Janta Darshan soon after becoming the chief minister in 2017, aiming to resolve the public's complaints and grievances swiftly.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated on Tuesday that the Uttar Pradesh government has recruited 2.16 lakh police personnel over the last eight years.

In a post on X, the Uttar Pradesh CMO said, "Our government recruited 2.16 lakh police personnel in the Uttar Pradesh Police Force alone in the last 8 years. We carried out this recruitment and worked towards transforming the UP Police into a 'modern police' force..."The post also stated that, in addition to the large-scale recruitment, efforts have been made to make the UP Police a 'modern police'.On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah distributed appointment letters to 60,244 Civil Police Constables of Uttar Pradesh Police in Lucknow.

In his address, Shah said that today, more than 60,000 youth will become an integral part of the most significant police force in India. He said that the Uttar Pradesh Police is the most significant police force in the entire country, but for some years in the past, the law and order situation was deteriorating.

He said that in 2017, Yogi Adityanath became the state's Chief Minister, and the Uttar Pradesh Police once again began to move forward on the path of achieving new heights.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 was held on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31 across 67 districts. The exam, conducted in two shifts each day, was held at 1,174 centres and aimed to fill over 60,000 vacancies. (ANI)

